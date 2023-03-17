English
    Buy Vardhman Special Steel; target of Rs 425: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Vardhman Special Steel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated March 17, 2023.

    Edited by : Subhash Helgaokar
    March 17, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Special Steel

    Vardhman Special Steel (VSSL) is among India’s leading steel bar producers for automotive applications. It has specialised product offerings, which include steel bars, rods & bright bars of various categories of special & alloy steel. • VSSL, incorporated in May 2010, is headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab • In August 2019, VSSL entered into a strategic alliance with Aichi Steel Corporation (ASC) Japan, the main material producer for Toyota Group wherein ASC had participated in equity andentered into a Technical Assistance Agreement.

    Outlook

    We introduce FY25 numbers and now value VSSL on an FY25 basis. We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value VSSL at Rs 425 i.e. 7x FY25E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Vardhman Special Steel - 17 -03 - 2023 - icici

    first published: Mar 17, 2023 05:23 pm