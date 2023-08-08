English
    Buy Tube Investments of India; target of Rs 3655: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tube Investments of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3644 in its research report dated August 04, 2023.

    August 08, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
    Buy

     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tube Investments of India

    TII’s 1QFY24 results were negatively impacted by low revenues across key businesses such as Engineering (due to steel price adjustment) and Metal formed (weakness in 2Ws). However, the underlying recovery in the auto, especially 2W volumes, and exports are expected to drive revenue and margins recovery over the next few quarters to over 13% by 4QFY24.


    We have lowered our FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS estimates by 3% each, negatively impacted by 4% cut in S/A revenue, due to moderation in revenue growth in key businesses. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,655 (Sep-25E SOTP).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

