you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Trident; target of Rs 94: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Trident has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 94 in its research report dated January 16, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Trident


KPIT's USD revenue/EBITA/PAT grew 8.3%/45.7%/32.7% YoY in 9MFY19. 3QFY19 revenue declined 1.7% QoQ in constant currency (3% miss). While Engineering SBU (43% of revenue) grew 6.4% QoQ, IT Business dragged with a decline of 7.5% QoQ due to completion of a few large projects. EBITDA margin shrank 60bp QoQ (excluding translation loss) - 110bp miss - due to weaker revenue. PAT declined 25% QoQ (+6% YoY) to INR656m, 14% below our estimate due to the operational miss.


Outlook


We value the three entities (KPIT-ITS, KPIT-Engineering and Birlasoft) separately - the IT businesses at a forward earnings multiple of 10x and Engineering business at 15x - to arrive at a price target of INR280 (29% upside). Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 17, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Trident

