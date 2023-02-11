Buy Trent; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Trent

Trent’s revenue growth remained robust at 61% YoY in 3QFY23, backed by a strong footprint addition and healthy LFL growth of 17% in Westside. But standalone EBITDA grew only 15% (19% miss), dragged down by lower gross margins due to a higher share of low-margin Zudio, the inventory provision reversal in the corresponding quarter and discounting.

Outlook

We expect a standalone revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 28%/30% over FY23-25, backed by a strong footprint addition and robust LFL growth across segments. We retain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,500, given the strong growth opportunity.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Trent - 09 -02 - 2023 - moti