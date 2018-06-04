Buy Torrent Pharma between Rs 1430-1400: Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya

On the weekly chart, Torrent Pharma has observed a ‘Down Sloping Trendline’ breakout at Rs 1,420 on closing basis which signals a change of trend towards the upside.

This breakout is accompanied with high volumes indicating increased participation. The stock is currently trading above all its crucial SMA i.e. 20, 50, 100. The RSI and Stochastic are also in the positive terrain.

