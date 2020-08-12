172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-titan-company-target-of-rs-1301-dolat-capital-5688081.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 1301: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1301 in its research report dated August 11, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Titan Company


Titan’s Q1FY21 revenue was in line, but operational performance was lower than our estimates. In July, retail jewellery segment posted 1% increase with advancement of activations. However, Watches and Eyewear segments yet to witness significant improvement. Other expenses remained high due to increase in ineffective hedges. Going ahead, ineffective hedges are likely to reduce substantially with normalization of demand scenario.


Outlook


We have revised our FY21E EPS at Rs 12.3 (-37.6%) and maintained our FY22E EPS estimates Rs 27.1. We maintain Buy, with TP of Rs 1,301 (48x FY22E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Titan Company

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.