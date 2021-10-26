MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 1106: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on The Ramco Cements recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1106 in its research report dated October 25, 2021.

Broker Research
October 26, 2021 / 04:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on The Ramco Cements


TRCL's 2QFY22 result reflects volume recovery in South India, post the slowdown seen during COVID-19 lockdowns. Volume improved by 27% QoQ and 23% YoY, which helped it to operate its clinker plants at 74% capacity. The company remains a play on the volume recovery theme and one of the better picks in the Cement space, led by its capacity expansion plans (clinker capacity increase of 38%) and Balance Sheet deleveraging (net debt/EBITDA expected to peak out at 2.1x in FY22E and should improve to 1x in FY24E).


Outlook


Recent price increase in its key markets should help to mitigate fuel cost increases. We raise our FY22E/FY23E/FY24E EPS estimate by 18%/16%/12% considering higher prices in South India and a lower tax rate (25.17% v/s 31% earlier). We upgrade our rating to Buy with a revised TP of INR1,106 (17% upside).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #The Ramco Cements
first published: Oct 26, 2021 04:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.