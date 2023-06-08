Buy Techno Electric and Engineering; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Techno Electric and Engineering

Techno Electric Engineering Company (TEEC) is one of the leading power-infrastructure companies engaged in two primary business segments; EPC (construction), renewable power generation (wind power). TEEC reported a weak set of Q4FY23 numbers. Consolidated revenues came in at Rs 313 crore, grew by 2.5% YoY • EBITDA came in at Rs 3.1 crore, de-grew by 91.6% YoY with margins at 1%, contracting 1115bps YoY • Consequently, PAT de-grew by 97.5% YoY to Rs 1.1 crore.



Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value TEEC at Rs 480 i.e. 20x PE on FY25E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Techno Electric & Engineering - 07 -06 - 2023 - icici