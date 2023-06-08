English
    Buy Techno Electric and Engineering; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Techno Electric and Engineering recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated June 02, 2023.

    June 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Techno Electric and Engineering

    Techno Electric Engineering Company (TEEC) is one of the leading power-infrastructure companies engaged in two primary business segments; EPC (construction), renewable power generation (wind power). TEEC reported a weak set of Q4FY23 numbers. Consolidated revenues came in at Rs 313 crore, grew by 2.5% YoY • EBITDA came in at Rs 3.1 crore, de-grew by 91.6% YoY with margins at 1%, contracting 1115bps YoY • Consequently, PAT de-grew by 97.5% YoY to Rs 1.1 crore.


    Outlook

    We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value TEEC at Rs 480 i.e. 20x PE on FY25E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

