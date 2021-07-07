Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors

In a business update, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) flagged the global semiconductor supply shortage as an area of concern that has impacted Q1FY22 performance (wholesales lower than anticipated by ~27%) and is set to adversely affect near-term outlook as well (Q2FY22E wholesale volumes now seen ~50% lower than earlier expected).



Outlook

Accordingly, we maintain BUY with a revised SOTP based target price of Rs 375 (12x, 3.3x FY23E EV/EBITDA to India, JLR businesses respectively; earlier TP Rs 400).

