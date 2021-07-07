MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated July 06, 2021.

Broker Research
July 07, 2021 / 03:42 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors


In a business update, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) flagged the global semiconductor supply shortage as an area of concern that has impacted Q1FY22 performance (wholesales lower than anticipated by ~27%) and is set to adversely affect near-term outlook as well (Q2FY22E wholesale volumes now seen ~50% lower than earlier expected).



Outlook


Accordingly, we maintain BUY with a revised SOTP based target price of Rs 375 (12x, 3.3x FY23E EV/EBITDA to India, JLR businesses respectively; earlier TP Rs 400).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Motors
first published: Jul 7, 2021 03:42 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.