Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 165: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors (TML) reported a healthy Q2FY21 performance. Consolidated net sales were at Rs 53,530 crore, down 18.2% YoY (India down 3.3%, JLR down 29%) tracking 32% YoY volume decline in JLR operations. EBITDA margins were at 12.5% amid savings in other expenses. JLR margin print returned to double digit territory (11.1%) while India PV business achieved EBITDA breakeven. Consequent consolidated loss after tax was at Rs 307 crore, with JLR PBT at £65 million and standalone loss at Rs 1,213 crore.


Outlook


We maintain BUY, valuing TML at Rs 165 on SOTP basis (10x, 4x FY22E EV/EBITDA to standalone business & JLR, respectively).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 04:27 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Motors

