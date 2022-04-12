English
    Buy Tata Consultancy Services: target of Rs 4600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4600 in its research report dated April 11, 2022.

    April 12, 2022 / 10:11 PM IST

    

     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


    TCS reported healthy numbers for Q4FY2022, with marginal beat in revenues and in-line EBIT margins. Deal wins stayed at record high of $11.3 billion (including two mega deals), rising 49%/23% q-o-q/y-o-y. Demand remains robust, led by (1) higher Cloud adoption, (2) increased outsourcing and (3) Growth & Transformation agenda. TCS remains at forefront in participating in client’s growth and transformation journey, given full-service model. Record high deal win TCVs, good client additions and broad-based growth across industries provide strong double-digit revenue growth visibility for FY2023E. USD revenue/earnings to clock a 12%/14% CAGR over FY2022-24E.



    Outlook


    We continue to prefer TCS led by its solid execution, strong digital competencies, robust order intake, higher payouts to shareholders and a robust client base. Hence, we maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,600.

    At 17:30 Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,691.45, down Rs 4.95, or 0.13 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,738.60 and an intraday low of Rs 3,650.05.


    It was trading with volumes of 283,042 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 113,927 shares, an increase of 148.44 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.26 percent or Rs 9.55 at Rs 3,696.40.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,045.50 and 52-week low Rs 3,004.80 on 18 January, 2022 and 03 May, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 8.75 percent below its 52-week high and 22.85 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,365,486.32 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consultancy Services
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 10:11 pm
