Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3780: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of the leading IT service providers with a presence in BFSI, communication, manufacturing, retail & hi tech. Consistent organic revenue growth and industry leading margins (>25%) • Stable management, robust return ratios (>RoCE 40%) & payouts (~70%).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value TCS at Rs 3,780 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tata Consultancy Services - 18 -03 - 2023 - icici