    Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3780: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3780 in its research report dated March 17, 2023.

    March 20, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of the leading IT service providers with a presence in BFSI, communication, manufacturing, retail & hi tech. Consistent organic revenue growth and industry leading margins (>25%) • Stable management, robust return ratios (>RoCE 40%) & payouts (~70%).

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value TCS at Rs 3,780 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

