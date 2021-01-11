Buy Tata Consultancy Services: target of Rs 3590: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Q3FY21 was the second consecutive quarter of strong all-round performance, led by robust demand, market share gains and deal ramp-ups. FCF generation, deal win TCVs and net employee addition remained strong. Owing to end-to-end capabilities, deep domain expertise, contextual knowledge and excellent product and platform offerings, TCS is well-placed to tackle competition. TCS’ revenue and earnings to clock a 11%/15% CAGR over FY2021-23E; we prefer TCS on account of its full-service business model, preferred partner for clients’ transformation journey and higher payout policy.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on TCS with a revised PT of Rs. 3,590, given its differentiated positioning and deep relationships with large global enterprises.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.