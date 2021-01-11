MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Consultancy Services: target of Rs 3590: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3590 in its research report dated January 08, 2020.

January 11, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Q3FY21 was the second consecutive quarter of strong all-round performance, led by robust demand, market share gains and deal ramp-ups. FCF generation, deal win TCVs and net employee addition remained strong. Owing to end-to-end capabilities, deep domain expertise, contextual knowledge and excellent product and platform offerings, TCS is well-placed to tackle competition. TCS’ revenue and earnings to clock a 11%/15% CAGR over FY2021-23E; we prefer TCS on account of its full-service business model, preferred partner for clients’ transformation journey and higher payout policy.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on TCS with a revised PT of Rs. 3,590, given its differentiated positioning and deep relationships with large global enterprises.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Jan 11, 2021 01:13 pm

