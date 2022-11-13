English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sundram Fasteners; target of Rs 1110: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Sundram Fasteners has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1110 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 13, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Sundram Fasteners


    Q2FY23 results missed estimates, driven by lower-than-expected EBITDA margin and higher other operating costs and staff costs. SFL maintains its capex program of Rs. 350 crores for EVs and select ICE vehicles over the next five years and additional Rs. 300 crores for wind energy business over the next two years. However, it defers its capex of Rs100 crore to FY24E. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 23.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.8x its FY2024E estimates.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Sundram Fasteners Ltd.’s (SFL’s) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,110, led by the company’s dominant position in the fasteners segment, diverse client base and product portfolios, established client relationships, and prudent capital allocation.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sundram Fasteners - 10 -11-2022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sundram Fasteners
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 09:54 pm