May 21, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Strides Shasun; target of Rs 980: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Strides Shasun has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated May 10, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Strides Shasun


After  the  proposed merger of Apotex’s Australia business, with almost 50% market  share, STR will become the largest generic player in the region. It will  also  gain the priority access to 58% of Australian pharmacies.  Till now,  three  large  generic  players  have controlled more than 78% generic market and pharmacy reach had become the major barrier for any new entrant.

Outlook

With  improving  traction  in  both  Australia and US geographies and fresh institutional  orders  for Anti-malarial products, we believe the operating performance  of  the  overall  business is likely to show sharp improvement over  next few quarters. Maintain BUY rating with a TP of Rs 980 (16x FY20E + Rs 30/sh for biopharma).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

