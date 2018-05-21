Buy Strides Shasun; target of Rs 980: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Strides Shasun

After the proposed merger of Apotex’s Australia business, with almost 50% market share, STR will become the largest generic player in the region. It will also gain the priority access to 58% of Australian pharmacies. Till now, three large generic players have controlled more than 78% generic market and pharmacy reach had become the major barrier for any new entrant.

Outlook

With improving traction in both Australia and US geographies and fresh institutional orders for Anti-malarial products, we believe the operating performance of the overall business is likely to show sharp improvement over next few quarters. Maintain BUY rating with a TP of Rs 980 (16x FY20E + Rs 30/sh for biopharma).

