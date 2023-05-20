English
    Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 770: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    May 20, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on State Bank of India

    While SBI saw a mixed quarter, management sounded confident about maintaining core profitability driven by 1) good quality growth given stronger underwriting 2) benign asset quality with lower net slippages and multi-year low GNPAs 3) healthy std. asset provision cushion of 80bps which could more than suffice for ECL impact and 4) plough back of profits and creating value without raising capital. Although core PPoP for Q4 missed PLe by 8.5% due to surge in opex, asset quality was better with GNPA at 2.78% (PLe 2.95%) led by lower net slippages. Loan growth guidance for FY24E has been tempered down to 12-14% and retail would drive accretion.


    Outlook

    SBI would not resort to hiking deposit rates as bank carries excess SLR of Rs4.0trn with cushion on LDR (72.3%). Shifting to Mar’25 core ABV we maintain multiple at 1.6x and raise SOTP based TP at to Rs770 from Rs730. Retain ‘BUY’.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

