Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 363: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 363 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.
KR Choksey's research report on State Bank of India
SBI reported net loss of INR 77 bn during Q4FY18 vs. a loss of INR 34 bn during Q4FY17, primarily driven by high provisioning. At INR 281 bn, provisioning is up 34.2% yoy / 48.8% qoq, translating into credit costs of 3.8% versus 3% for Q4FY17 and 2.6% for Q3FY18. Asset quality saw deterioration with >60% corporate slippages from the identified stress baggage which stands at INR 258 bn (down from >INR 500 bn in Q3). GNPAs at 10.91% are up 56 bps qoq while NNPAs at 5.73% are up 12 bps qoq. Part of the higher provisioning has gone towards scaling up the PCR to >50% (+179 bps qoq). The bank is aiming for 60% PCR by FY19 (we are building in 65% by FY20). At INR 330 bn worth of slippages during the quarter, slippage ratio works out to be 6.9% (4.9% for FY18). However, with most of the stress now being recognized and classified at NPA, the management has guided for gross slippages of 2% over FY19/20. Power sector continues to be the major pain point for the bank, comprising of 41% of the current watch list. On the growth front, advances grew by 4% to INR 19348 bn. Going forward, the management has guided for 12% annual growth 9we are building in 11% average annual growth over FY19/20) and RoA of 0.9-1% on back of reducing credit costs and improvement in income metrics (NIMs + non-interest revenue).
Outlook
We value the standalone banking entity at INR 265 per share based on 1.5x FY20E P/ABV and add INR 85 per share for the subs, arriving at a target price of INR 363 per share. We maintain BUY.
