    Buy Star Health; target of Rs 670: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Star Health has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated March 30, 2023.

    March 31, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Star Health

    Star Health (Star) hosted its Analyst Day in Chennai, where the company demonstrated its strength across the functions and product life cycle stages of the health insurance business. Star has developed formidable expertise in product design, pricing, underwriting, distribution, and claims processing, given its 15 years of approach towards the health insurance business, particularly retail health. This expertise across the health insurance business functions gives management the confidence to continue its profitable growth journey (93-95% Combined Ratio, with ~20% premium growth) over many years, despite a fast-changing regulatory environment and heightened competition. On the regulatory front, the new Expense of Management (EoM) regulations would put additional pressure on smaller SAHIs and many multiline general insurers that are presently non-compliant. This would give an advantage to Star, which has far better expense ratios. Star’s shares have materially underperformed the market, owing to a combination of expensive valuation and earnings volatility, and currently trade on FY25E P/E of 23x, which looks appealing with growth and profitability expected to accelerate going ahead.

    Outlook

    We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a Dec-23 TP of Rs670/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

