MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 1087 : KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1087 in its research report dated January 18, 2022.

Broker Research
January 20, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Sonata Software


Sonata Software Ltd (SSOF) Q3FY22 performance was higher than our estimate. Dollar Revenue was up materially by 9% QoQ to USD 53.4Mn (KRChoksey est. USD 52Mn). Rupee revenue grew by ~33% YoY to INR 18,580Mn (KRChoksey est. INR 17,136Mn). Reported operating margin stood at to 6.4% and reported net profit grew by 7.1% QoQ to INR 977Mn (KRChoksey est. INR 994Mn) with margin of 5.3%. In Q3FY22, domestic business performed well, up 33% YoY basis. International IT services witnessed a strong growth momentum (+31% YoY) backed by strong execution in platform, IP and alliance led businesses. Growth was broad based across the US (+11% QoQ), Europe(+2.5% QoQ) and RoW (+2.3% QoQ), mainly driven by ISV (+31.4%), Retail Essential (+9%), Distribution & Manufacturing (+20%) and Travel (+9.4%). The deal pipeline continues to be healthy and strong through multiple new digital wins from existing and new customers. Our target price of INR 1,087 is based on 26x Mar-24E EPS with EPS CAGR of 17.5% over FY22-24E.



Outlook


Sonata Software is currently trading at a valuation with a P/E multiple of 23.3x/20.6x on FY23E/FY24E earnings. We expect strong deal momentum across geographies, higher focus on ISV and Retail (Essential/Non-Essential), and tailwind in Managed Cloud Services will aid growth over the medium to long term in future and hence we are assigning a P/E multiple of 26x to the FY24 estimated EPS of INR 41.8 to arrive at a target price of INR 1,087 per share, an upside of 26% over the CMP. Accordingly, we upgrade our rating to an “BUY” from “ACCUMULATE” to the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Sonata Software
first published: Jan 20, 2022 04:40 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.