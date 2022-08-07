English
    Buy Siemens; target of Rs 3040: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Siemens has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3040 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 07, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Siemens


    Siemens Ltd (Siemens) is a leader in technology solutions for smart, intelligent, building technologies, mobility, digital industries and power T&D. It operates mainly in five key segments including energy/gas & power (34%), smart infrastructure (33%), digital industries (22%), mobility (7%) • Well placed to gain from the overall energy market transformation from electrification to automation and digitization.



    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Siemens at Rs 3040 on an SoTP basis.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 7, 2022 12:11 pm
