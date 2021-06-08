MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1680: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Shriram Transport Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1680 in its research report dated June 07, 2021.

Broker Research
June 08, 2021 / 01:28 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Shriram Transport Finance


Shriram Transport Finance (SHTF) has informed the exchanges about fresh issuance of capital through equity shares and warrants worth Rs5bn by way of a preferential allotment to existing Promoter Shriram Capital. The Floor Price of the equity shares and warrants is determined as Rs1,440 per equity share and per warrant, which is approx. 4% discount to CMP. The company had obtained board approval for raising up to Rs25bn in capital last year. Of this, Rs15bn was raised through rights issuances in FY21. SHTF has obtained fresh approval for the issuance of up to Rs40bn during current financial year. As per the management, raising capital up to Rs40bn will be sufficient for the company’s near- to midterm growth and liquidity requirements.



Outlook


We are not incorporating the current issuance to our estimates as it has only nominal impact on growth and profitability. We will wait for more clarity over further capital raise. Maintain Buy and OW in EAP, with a TP of Rs1,680, corresponding to ~1.6x FY23E P/Adj. Book.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Shriram Transport Finance
first published: Jun 8, 2021 01:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey