Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram City Union Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated January 28, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shriram City Union Finance


Shriram City Union Finance’s (SCUF) PAT increased 2% YoY to INR2.6b in 3QFY19 – a 10% beat – largely driven by provision write-back of INR161m. On a PPoP basis, there was a 12% miss on our estimates, mainly due to the slowdown on account of tight liquidity. Disbursements declined 29% QoQ/YoY to INR45b. Excluding gold finance, disbursements were down 31% YoY. 2W disbursements hit their lowest level in the last five quarters at INR10.5b, though traditionally 3Q has been the strongest quarter for 2W disbursements. Dec’18 accounted for 50% of 3Q disbursements. AUM grew 10% YoY to INR288b.


Outlook


We believe RoE should recover to 15-16% levels from FY19 onwards, after three consecutive years of 12% RoE. Our FY19/20E estimates are largely unchanged. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR2,000 (1.7x Dec 2020E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shriram City Union Finance

