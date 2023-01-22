English
    Buy Shalby; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Shalby recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated January 20, 2023.

    January 22, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Shalby


    Started by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Vikram Shah, Shalby is a multi-specialty hospitals chain with expertise in joint replacement. Revenue-wise breakup Q3FY23: Arthroplasty: 43%, Critical care & General medicine: 9%, Cardiac science: 9%, Orthopaedic: 8%, Oncology: 10%, Neurology: 5%, Nephrology: 4%, Others: 11% • Shalby registered a blended ARPOB of Rs 36,291 and ALOS of 3.74 days (without day care procedures) in Q3FY23 • Acquisition of US based Consensus to diversify into related implant business besides supporting arthroplasty and orthopaedic segments.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY due to 1) Diversification towards other specialities especially high end surgeries 2) Asset light model via franchisee drive, 3) Launch of implant business in newer geographies and ramp up of production likely to aid growth. We value Shalby at Rs 180 based on SOTP valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

    Shalby - 21 -01-2023 - icici

    first published: Jan 22, 2023 07:51 pm