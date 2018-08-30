App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shakti Pumps (India); target of Rs 651: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Shakti Pumps (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 651 in its research report dated August 28, 2018.

Arihant Capital's research report on Shakti Pumps (India)


Shakti Pumps specialises in manufacturing a broad range of energy efficient stainless steel pumps (with special focus on solar pumps) catering to a variety of sectors including agricultural, industrial, domestic and horticultural. Given government’s thrust on solar pumps, Shakti having more than 50% market share in solar pumps, will be a key beneficiary of the increased demand for solar pumps. We expect Shakti to report 22.3% CAGR in its revenues over FY18-20E, while PAT will witness a CAGR of 32.5% over the same period. EBITDA margin is expected to stabilise around 17-18% level.


Outlook


We remain positive on Shakti’s future growth prospects, and initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs 651 (20x FY20E earnings), giving an upside potential of 52.8%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 30, 2018 04:02 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #Recommendations #Shakti Pumps (India)

