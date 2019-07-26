App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 914: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on SBI Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 914 in its research report dated July 24, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on SBI Life Insurance


Total APE grew a strong 41.7% YoY, ahead of pvt. industry growth of 21.9%. Growth was strong in both group and individual business at +100.0/36.9% YoY. Protection APE at Rs 2.1bn, ~3.5x YoY was driven by 5.5x increase in Ind. APE. Total protection share now stands at 11.2% (+~670 bps YoY). Management has guided for ~15% share for FY20E. APE based product mix for UL/PAR/NPAR/Gp./Pr. was 67/14/3/5/11% vs. 71/19/0/3/7% for FY19. NPAR savings grew 5x (on a low base, APE basis), while PAR sales declined 18.2% YoY. Management believes NPAR share can increase to low double digit share in FY20E from ~3% currently. Despite market volatility ULIP sales have not been impacted; management plans to reduce ULIP share.


Outlook


After a strong FY19, SBILIFE continues to deliver strong performance with NBP growth of 52.7% and VNBM of 19.9% (+10bps over FY19). SBILIFE is our top BUY with a TP of Rs 914 (Jun-20 EV + 22.1x FY21E VNB).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:09 pm

