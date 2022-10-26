English
    Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1500: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on SBI Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated October 23, 2022.

    October 26, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Life Insurance


    SBI Life (SBIL) is among the most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with strong distribution network, parentage, operating metrics. Balanced product mix with focus on opex ratio ahead of industry • Strong parentage led distribution remains key catalyst.


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We continue to value SBIL at ~2.8x FY24 EV and maintain our target price at Rs 1500 per share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 26, 2022 05:27 pm
