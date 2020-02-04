App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Life Insurance target of Rs 1180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on SBI Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1180 in its research report dated January 23, 2019

ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Life Insurance


Premium growth continued to remain robust at 33% YoY to Rs 28700 crore in 9MFY20, led by robust traction of 35% YoY in new business premium (NBP) and steady renewals at Rs 15910 crore; up 31% YoY. Within NBP, traction in individual business remained healthy at ~26% YoY in 9MFY20 to Rs 8040 crore. Protection business (individual + group) witnessed robust traction of 37% YoY to Rs 1440 crore in 9MFY20. Total protection NBP as a proportion of total NBP continued to remain steady at 11% in 9MFY20.


Outlook


Operating RoEV is seen improving at ~18.5% in FY22E. On rollover to FY22E, we revise our target price to Rs 1180 (vs. earlier Rs 1000), valuing the stock at 3.2x FY22E EV. We remain positive on SBI Life structurally being a play on growth led by distribution, brand reach and adequate product mix. We maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 4, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance

