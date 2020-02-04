Buy SBI Life Insurance target of Rs 1180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Life Insurance

Premium growth continued to remain robust at 33% YoY to Rs 28700 crore in 9MFY20, led by robust traction of 35% YoY in new business premium (NBP) and steady renewals at Rs 15910 crore; up 31% YoY. Within NBP, traction in individual business remained healthy at ~26% YoY in 9MFY20 to Rs 8040 crore. Protection business (individual + group) witnessed robust traction of 37% YoY to Rs 1440 crore in 9MFY20. Total protection NBP as a proportion of total NBP continued to remain steady at 11% in 9MFY20.

Outlook

Operating RoEV is seen improving at ~18.5% in FY22E. On rollover to FY22E, we revise our target price to Rs 1180 (vs. earlier Rs 1000), valuing the stock at 3.2x FY22E EV. We remain positive on SBI Life structurally being a play on growth led by distribution, brand reach and adequate product mix. We maintain BUY.

