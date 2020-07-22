Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1030: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on SBI Life Insurance

SBIL's VNB margins improved by 80bps yoy (-140bps qoq) to ~18.7% during Q1FY20, with the increasing share of group protection plans and savings products. Absolute VNB de-grew by ~29.7% in Q1FY21 amid Covid-19-related lockdowns. However, renewable premium witnessed growth of ~29.5% yoy. Management remains firm in increasing the share of protection plans by increasing focus on credit protection. However, like IPRU, SBIL also depends heavily on bancassurance (~62% of distribution), which could trigger steady growth for ULIPs, especially during H2FY20 as the overall equity market is witnessing stabilizing trends. We believe that SBIL's margin will improve due to a gradual rise in the share of protection plans and a high share of non-par products. However, management needs to re-price its existing protection plans amid a rise in pricing for reinsurance.

Outlook

We expect VNB margins to improve to ~24.7% by FY23E against ~20.9% in FY20E with a 15.9% CAGR in absolute VNB to Rs35bn. We introduce FY23 estimates and roll forward to Sept'22E with a revised TP of Rs1084 (Rs892 earlier), corresponding to 2.8x P/Sept'22E EV. We maintain Buy and OW stance in Insurance EAP.







