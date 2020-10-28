172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sbi-life-insurance-target-of-rs-1000-motilal-oswal-2-6027821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on SBI Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on SBI Life Insurance


SBILIFE reported strong protection trends in both Retail and Group Protection, while the trend in ULIP remained tepid. 1HFY21 VNB margins remained broadly stable at 18.8% (vs 18.7% in 1QFY21), supported by an improving business mix. Persistency improved across cohorts, with the highest improvement seen in 61st month (by 340bp YoY to 60.9% in 1HFY21), which aided growth in the Renewal business. The company continues to maintain cost leadership, with the total expense ratio declining to 7.7% (~220bp YoY improvement). 2QFY21 shareholders’ PAT grew 131% YoY to ~INR3.0b (in-line). Overall, we expect SBILIFE to deliver 17% VNB growth over FY20–23E. We further expect VNB margins to improve to ~21% and operating RoEV to sustain at ~18% by FY23E. Maintain BUY.


Outlook


Thus, we expect operating ROEV to sustain at ~18% by FY23E. Maintain Buy, with TP unchanged at INR1,000 (2.6x Sep’22E EV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 28, 2020 01:18 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance

