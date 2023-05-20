English
    Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 7500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Sanofi India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7500 in its research report dated May 18, 2023.

    May 20, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Sanofi India

    Sanofi reported strong numbers for Q1CY23. Revenues increased by ~4.2% y-o-y and adjusted PAT grew by ~15.2% y-o-y to Rs. 172.6 crore. This was due to a ~370 bps y-o-y expansion in EBITDA margins to ~31.2%, which was far above the internal estimate of ~26.5%. It was driven by improved raw materials and other operating costs. We continue to believe its focus on rationalization of operations have led to expansion in profitability. We expect ~ 13.9% PAT CAGR over CY22-CY24E. The company has declared de-merger of its consumer business in a separate entity called Sanofi India Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (SICHL) at a 1:1 ratio, which is likely to be complete in the mid of CY24. This offers strong unlocking of value for Sanofi India’s shareholders.


    Outlook

    We retain a Buy on Sanofi India with a revised PT of Rs 7,500. The stock is trading at an attractive valuation of ~25.1x/23.2x its CY2023E/24E earnings.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

