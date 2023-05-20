Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 7500: Sharekhan

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Sanofi India

Sanofi reported strong numbers for Q1CY23. Revenues increased by ~4.2% y-o-y and adjusted PAT grew by ~15.2% y-o-y to Rs. 172.6 crore. This was due to a ~370 bps y-o-y expansion in EBITDA margins to ~31.2%, which was far above the internal estimate of ~26.5%. It was driven by improved raw materials and other operating costs. We continue to believe its focus on rationalization of operations have led to expansion in profitability. We expect ~ 13.9% PAT CAGR over CY22-CY24E. The company has declared de-merger of its consumer business in a separate entity called Sanofi India Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (SICHL) at a 1:1 ratio, which is likely to be complete in the mid of CY24. This offers strong unlocking of value for Sanofi India’s shareholders.



Outlook

We retain a Buy on Sanofi India with a revised PT of Rs 7,500. The stock is trading at an attractive valuation of ~25.1x/23.2x its CY2023E/24E earnings.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sanofi India - 19 -05 - 2023 - khan