Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 75: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Sadbhav Engineering


However, it improved from July onwards and Sadbhav expects normalcy from October onwards. Management broadly maintained FY2021 and FY2022 revenue guidance. Its order book remains strong at over 4x FY2020 standalone revenue with receipt of new orders worth Rs. 1572 crores. The management expects release of promoters’ pledged shares within three months which would remove a key hangover on the stock.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 75, factoring improving fundamentals and undemanding valuation. Project execution was affected severely by COVID-19.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sadbhav Engineering #Sharekhan

