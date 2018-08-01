App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Quess Corp; target of Rs 1302: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Quess Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1302 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities's research report on Quess Corp

The company has booked a non-operating accounting charge of ~Rs.160 mn (prior-period) in Q1FY19 resulting in lower PAT and lower margins. However, management is optimistic that in 9MFY19 the margins will improve. It has already started a business transformation program encapsulating zero based budgeting, service excellence and digitization of key business processes to further enhance margins.

Outlook

We now expect Quess to report an EPS of Rs.28.7 in FY19E and an EPS of Rs. 32.6 in FY20E supported by both recent acquisitions done by the company and organic growth. We maintain BUY rating on Quess with a revised target price of Rs.1302/share (earlier Rs. 1320/share), valuing the company at a P/E multiple of 40x on FY20E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Quess Corp #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.