Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 520: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on PSP Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated August 05, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on PSP Projects


PSP Projects reported standalone topline of ~Rs.1.1bn (down 65.2% yoy) largely impacted by COVID-19 led disruption. At the operating level, margin deteriorated to 1.2% (down 1267 bps yoy) with lower revenue and higher fixed cost. At the end of Q1 FY21, order book stood healthy at Rs.29.6bn (~2x FY20 revenues) with Gujarat state contributing 62% to the total order book. Bid pipeline stood robust at Rs.30bn for PSP. PSP has faced major challenges in terms of labor availability and supply chain disruption during Q1 FY21. However, the company has managed to remobilize ~75% of the total pre-COVID labor strength and expects full workforce by Aug’20-end. PSP is setting up manufacturing plant of Precast Concrete Building and allied Infrastructure elements at Gujarat. The annual production capacity is estimated to be 3 mn sq. ft. (Phase -1 production capacity: 1mn sq. ft. targeted to be operational by May’21). The total capex is ~Rs.750 mn to be funded from internal accruals. Considering the COVID impact on topline and margin, we cut our estimates for FY21. We believe, the Company would witness robust growth in FY22 as the COVID related impact settles down.



Outlook



We believe, the Company is well placed to deliver backed by its robust order book, comfortable balance sheet position and superior execution capabilities. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock for target of Rs.520 (13x FY22 EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Aug 8, 2020 01:28 pm

