you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Prabhat Dairy; target of Rs 211: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Prabhat Dairy recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 211 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Prabhat Dairy

Prabhat Dairy’s (Prabhat) Q4FY18 revenue grew 7.4% YoY led by healthy ~30% YoY volume spurt driven by pouch milk, cheese & curd. Gross margin jumped ~400bps YoY to 23.3% YoY & EBITDA margin expanded ~200bps YoY to ~9.9%, leading to EBITDA growth of ~35% YoY. Under Vision 2020, the company is targeting INR20bn sales with B2C sales doubling to INR10bn (~45% CAGR; taking its share to 50% from 30% currently) riding 2x jump in retail reach to 200,000 outlets.

Outlook

We estimate adj. PAT CAGR of 35% over FY18-20. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR211.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 30, 2018 05:25 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Prabhat Dairy #Recommendations

