Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Power Grid Corporation; target of Rs 220: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Power Grid Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated August 11, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Power Grid Corporation


Q1 revenues were in line with estimates (refer Exhibit 1), though PAT was ahead of estimates on lower interest costs. It has done a capex of Rs19bn, while capitalization was Rs12bn, during the quarter. It has guided for a capex of Rs105bn and capitalization of Rs200-250bn in FY21. The current CWIP Rs363bn, while work in hand is Rs510bn. With reducing capex, we believe that dividends payouts can go up going forward. FY20 payout was at 54%, giving a dividend yield of 6%.


Outlook


We maintain our estimates in FY21 and continue to maintain our Buy rating with a TP of Rs220, valuing it at 1.5P/BV on FY22E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Power Grid Corporation #Recommendations

