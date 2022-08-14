English
    Buy Power Grid Corporation of India; target of Rs 265: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Power Grid Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Power Grid Corporation of India


    Q1FY23 saw steady 15% y-o-y growth in standalone PAT to Rs. 3,766 crore (11% above our estimate) led by lower interest cost and tax rate of just 12% (down 763 bps y-o-y). Surcharge/incentive income rose by 76%/35% y-o-y to Rs. 97 crore/Rs. 149 crore. Standalone/consolidated asset capitalisation was muted at Rs. 1,332 crore/Rs. 1,345 crore; down 70%/76% y-o-y. Receivables also rose by 36% q-o-q to Rs. 5,856 crore but management expects the same to normalise by March 2022. Company marginally raised asset capitalisation guidance to Rs. 11,000 crore (versus Rs. 10,000 crore earlier). Power Grid has projects worth Rs. 52,000 crore (including Rs. 26,000 crore for Leh-Kaithal transmission corridor) that provides decent earnings growth visibility.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Power Grid with an unchanged PT of Rs. 265 as valuation of 1.7x FY24E P/BV seems attractive given expectation of 11% PAT CAGR over FY22-24E, RoE of 19% and a dividend yield of ~7%.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

