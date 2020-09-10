Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 271: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on PNC Infratech

The annual report highlights how PNC Infratech’s business model and strategies helped the company progress over the years. The integrated business model of owning equipment bank ensures quick mobilization and continuous availability of equipment leading to timely completion of projects. Owning quarries helps securing raw materials within scheduled time.

Outlook

In house design and engineering controls the entire process from conceptualization to commissioning and lastly in house construction ensures timely completion of projects and reduce reliance on third parties and lowering costs.

