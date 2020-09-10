172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-pnc-infratech-target-of-rs-271-dolat-capital-2-5821721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 271: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 271 in its research report dated September 09, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on PNC Infratech


The annual report highlights how PNC Infratech’s business model and strategies helped the company progress over the years. The integrated business model of owning equipment bank ensures quick mobilization and continuous availability of equipment leading to timely completion of projects. Owning quarries helps securing raw materials within scheduled time.


Outlook


In house design and engineering controls the entire process from conceptualization to commissioning and lastly in house construction ensures timely completion of projects and reduce reliance on third parties and lowering costs.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #PNC Infratech #Recommendations

