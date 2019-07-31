Buy Piramal Enterprises; target of Rs 2400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Enterprises (PIEL) reported 1QFY20 PAT of INR4.5b (core PBT up 20% YoY). The quarter was characterized by a moderation in loan growth (flat QoQ and 20% YoY v/s 30%+ earlier), an improvement in asset quality (GNPA flat QoQ; stage 2 loans down to 0.5% from 1.5% in 4Q) and an expansion in the Pharma EBITDA margin to 22% (+200bp YoY).

Outlook

Moderating the growth estimates and higher costs, we cut our core PBT estimate by 15-18% for FY20/21. Key risk to our estimates could stem from changes in regulatory norms for NBFCs and outlook for real estate. Our revised SOTP based TP is INR2,400.

