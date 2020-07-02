App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 792: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Phoenix Mills recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 792 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Phoenix Mills


The near-term uncertainty in PHNX's business, especially retail malls (one of the worst hit businesses due to COVID-19), remains a challenge. However, in the medium-to-long term, PHNX still remains one of the best proxy plays on India's consumption story. Reiterate Buy on account of favorable risk-reward.


Outlook


We value PHNX's retail assets using DCF-based NAV approach, assuming cap rate of 9.5% and discount rate of 13.5%. Maintain Buy with an SOTP-based TP of INR792/share.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Phoenix Mills #Recommendations

