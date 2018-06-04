App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pfizer, target Rs 2,855: Angel Broking

We recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs 2,855 over the next one month, and a stop loss should be fixed at Rs 2,405.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Angel Broking

Among all the pharma stocks, Pfizer has performed very well during the last few sessions. On the daily chart, the prices are above the 20-DEMA indicating a strong trend in the coming sessions.

Further, the 'RSI' on the daily chart is in an upward direction which indicates a positive bias. Also, on the weekly chart, prices have taken a strong support at 10-DEMA which indicates an uptrend.

In addition, if we try to analyze ‘Bollinger Bands’ it clearly reflects bullish stance on the counter. Considering all the above scenarios, we recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs 2,855 over the next one month, and a stop loss should be fixed at Rs 2,405.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 02:28 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.