Buy Pfizer, target Rs 2,855: Angel Broking

Among all the pharma stocks, Pfizer has performed very well during the last few sessions. On the daily chart, the prices are above the 20-DEMA indicating a strong trend in the coming sessions.

Further, the 'RSI' on the daily chart is in an upward direction which indicates a positive bias. Also, on the weekly chart, prices have taken a strong support at 10-DEMA which indicates an uptrend.

In addition, if we try to analyze ‘Bollinger Bands’ it clearly reflects bullish stance on the counter. Considering all the above scenarios, we recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs 2,855 over the next one month, and a stop loss should be fixed at Rs 2,405.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.