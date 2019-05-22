App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 355

  • UPA: 90

    (182 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 11:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy P.I. Industries; target of Rs 1278 Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on P.I. Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1278 in its research report dated May 20, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on P.I. Industries


PI's strong revenue growth of 29% was driven by new product commercialisation and ramp up in demand of existing products in the CSM segment (~39% rev growth in 4Q). Sizeable sustained capex guidance (Rs 4.0-4.5 bn p.a. for the next 2-3 years, business commitment for new products, increasing number of products moving from R&D stage to commercialisation and continued demand traction for existing products gives us comfort of superior earnings growth visibility for the next 2 years. On the domestic side, PI's outperformance vis-à-vis competitors is expected to continue. Domestic business is expected to get a boost with the launch of 2 potential-blockbuster products i.e. PB Rope L and Pyroxasulfone.


Outlook


We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 20%/27%/24% between FY19-21E. We have increased our FY21E revenue/EBITDA/APAT estimates by 2%/3%/3% & target multiple from 23x to 28x FY21E earnings driven by superior earnings growth visibility on the back of sustained business/revenue momentum. Maintain Buy rating with a target price of INR 1278 (Previous TP- 1023).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
Read More
First Published on May 22, 2019 11:05 pm

tags #Buy #P.I. Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.