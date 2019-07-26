App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Oberoi Realty has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated July 25, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Oberoi Realty


Change in mix, drags EBITDA margins: Volumes were down 16% YoY (+65% QoQ) to 2,39,968sf in 1QFY20, primarily due to nil sales at the 360 West project (v/s 35,324sf in the year-ago period). Note that 360 West is a super-luxury project, and sales are usually lumpy on a quarterly basis in such big-ticket items. Overall booking value, thus, declined by 36% YoY to INR4,011m. Excluding the 360 West project, the sales performance was steady, in our view. Leasing revenue grew at a robust 28% to INR933m driven by Commerz II Phase I (+80% YoY) in 1QFY20. Overall revenue declined 32% YoY to INR6,033m (our estimate: INR7,106m) in the quarter. EBITDA margin shrank 1,300bp YoY to 39% (our estimate: 49.5%) owing to (a) increased contribution from the lower-margin Skycity project (47% contribution to sales value in 1QFY20 v/s 14% in 1QFY19) and as (b) Skycity Tower E and Enigma yet to achieve the revenue recognition threshold.


Outlook


We remain positive on OBER due to its (a) strong balance sheet, (b) strong brand equity, which helps it to command premium pricing and (3) robust line-up of launches in the residential and annuity segments. We reiterate our Buy rating and derive an SOTP-based TP of INR650. Our calculation captures the value emerging from OBER's existing development potential.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Oberoi Realty #Recommendations

