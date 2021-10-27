MARKET NEWS

Buy Nippon India Life Asset Management: target of Rs 502: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Nippon India Life Asset Management has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 502 in its research report dated October 26, 2021.

October 27, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Nippon India Life Asset Management


Q2 numbers beat estimates with PAT growing by 47% y-o-y and ~18% q-o-q to Rs. 231 crore led by a strong rise in other income. Quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) stood at Rs 2,655 billion, rising by ~33% y-o-y and ~11% q-o-q. Market share rose by 22 bps to 7.3% in H1FY22 driven by robust performance of funds, strong risk management and a wide distribution network.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on NAM India with price target (PT) of Rs. 502.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 27, 2021 04:32 pm

