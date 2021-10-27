Buy Nippon India Life Asset Management: target of Rs 502: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Nippon India Life Asset Management

Q2 numbers beat estimates with PAT growing by 47% y-o-y and ~18% q-o-q to Rs. 231 crore led by a strong rise in other income. Quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) stood at Rs 2,655 billion, rising by ~33% y-o-y and ~11% q-o-q. Market share rose by 22 bps to 7.3% in H1FY22 driven by robust performance of funds, strong risk management and a wide distribution network.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on NAM India with price target (PT) of Rs. 502.

