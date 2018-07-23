App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on NIIT Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on NIIT Technologies


US$ revenues grew 1.7% QoQ to $124.3 million, lower than our expectation of 3.6% and $126.6 million. Constant currency revenue grew 3.3% Rupee revenues increased 4.6% QoQ to Rs 824.9 crore, lower than our estimate of   Rs 848.3 crore At 15.8%, EBITDA margins declined ~210 bps QoQ, way below our 16.8% estimate and 120 bps decline. The EBITDA margin decline was mainly on account of wage hike, visa costs and a seasonal decline in the GIS business Reported profit was at   Rs 85.8 crore, below our estimate of   Rs 91.3 crore on the back of a lower-than-expected operating performance.


Outlook


A healthy performance from its three major verticals (70% of revenue), deal pipeline and order intake along with increasing digital pie would lead to better visibility on improving profitability, going ahead. Hence, we expect rupee revenue, PAT to grow at a CAGR 15.5%, 23%, respectively, in FY18-20E with EBITDA margin expansion to 17.4% in FY20E. Consequently, we recommend BUY on the stock with a revised target price of   Rs 1250 (18x FY20E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2018 05:06 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #NIIT Technologies #Recommendations

