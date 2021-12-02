MARKET NEWS

English
Buy Max Financial Services; target of Rs 1250: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Max Financial Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated December 01, 2021.

December 02, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Max Financial Services


We hosted an investor day for Max Life Insurance. The company was represented by MD and CEO Mr. Prashant Tripathy, CFO Mr. Amrit Singh, and other members of the senior management team. The management highlighted the progress that it has made over the past years and how it is positioned to capitalize on the exciting opportunities that lie in this space. The areas of discussion ranged around: a) future outlook and strategic roadmap, b) innovation in customer segments and building distribution for the future, c) pervasive intelligence and automation across the enterprise, and d) strategic risk management. Below are the key takeaways.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged TP of INR1,250 per share (3.6x Sep'23E EV with a 20% holding company discount).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Max Financial Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Dec 2, 2021 01:53 pm

