Buy Max Financial Services; target of Rs 1250: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Max Financial Services

We hosted an investor day for Max Life Insurance. The company was represented by MD and CEO Mr. Prashant Tripathy, CFO Mr. Amrit Singh, and other members of the senior management team. The management highlighted the progress that it has made over the past years and how it is positioned to capitalize on the exciting opportunities that lie in this space. The areas of discussion ranged around: a) future outlook and strategic roadmap, b) innovation in customer segments and building distribution for the future, c) pervasive intelligence and automation across the enterprise, and d) strategic risk management. Below are the key takeaways.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged TP of INR1,250 per share (3.6x Sep'23E EV with a 20% holding company discount).

