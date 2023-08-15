English
    Buy Max Financial Services; target of Rs 1020: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Max Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1020 in its research report dated August 10, 2023.

    August 15, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Max Financial Services

    Max Life reported in-line performance with ~10% y-o-y growth in APE and 16% y-o-y rise in VNB. VNB margin stood at 22.2% vs. 21.1% y-o-y. APE growth was led by non-par savings (55% y-o-y) and protection (17% y-o-y). Banca APE was down 2.3% y-o-y, while proprietary channels saw strong growth at ~23% y-o-y. Management has guided to achieve double-digit APE growth in FY2024, led by a rise in the share of the proprietary channel and other partners along with the bancassurance channel with VNB margin at 27-28%.

    Outlook

    The stock trades at 1.8x/1.5x its FY2024E/FY2025E EVPS. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 1,020.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 15, 2023 06:22 pm

