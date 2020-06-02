Buy Majesco; target of Rs 375: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Majesco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated May 30, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on Majesco
Majesco posted better than expected revenue and margin performance in 4QFY20. Revenue growth was led by +5.3/+25.0% QoQ/YoY growth in Products revenue (Cloud subscription + Licence + AMC), while Services revenue (Cloud implementation + On-prem + Professional Services) was down 0.5/9.3% QoQ/YoY. Majesco has now positioned itself as a pure-play Products company and is focussing on driving growth through SI partnerships. The first phase of the Metlife project went live and will act as a reference point for future deals. Impact of COVID-19 was felt on deal signings, some of the deals in pipeline got deferred by 1-2 quarters. EBIT margin expansion was healthy, supported by higher-margin cloud subscription revenue.
Outlook
FY21/22E USD revenue est. remains unchanged, and TP of Rs 375 implies EV/rev multiple of 1.0x on FY22E rev. Maintain BUY.
