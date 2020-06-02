App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Majesco; target of Rs 375: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Majesco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated May 30, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Majesco


Majesco posted better than expected revenue and margin performance in 4QFY20. Revenue growth was led by +5.3/+25.0% QoQ/YoY growth in Products revenue (Cloud subscription + Licence + AMC), while Services revenue (Cloud implementation + On-prem + Professional Services) was down 0.5/9.3% QoQ/YoY. Majesco has now positioned itself as a pure-play Products company and is focussing on driving growth through SI partnerships. The first phase of the Metlife project went live and will act as a reference point for future deals. Impact of COVID-19 was felt on deal signings, some of the deals in pipeline got deferred by 1-2 quarters. EBIT margin expansion was healthy, supported by higher-margin cloud subscription revenue.



Outlook


FY21/22E USD revenue est. remains unchanged, and TP of Rs 375 implies EV/rev multiple of 1.0x on FY22E rev. Maintain BUY.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Majesco #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 2: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 2: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

PM Modi Speech LIVE | World looking for trusted, reliable partner, India has potential, says PM Modi

PM Modi Speech LIVE | World looking for trusted, reliable partner, India has potential, says PM Modi

Cash-starved Karnataka receives major relief from liquor sale: Report

Cash-starved Karnataka receives major relief from liquor sale: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.