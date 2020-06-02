Buy Majesco; target of Rs 375: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Majesco

Majesco posted better than expected revenue and margin performance in 4QFY20. Revenue growth was led by +5.3/+25.0% QoQ/YoY growth in Products revenue (Cloud subscription + Licence + AMC), while Services revenue (Cloud implementation + On-prem + Professional Services) was down 0.5/9.3% QoQ/YoY. Majesco has now positioned itself as a pure-play Products company and is focussing on driving growth through SI partnerships. The first phase of the Metlife project went live and will act as a reference point for future deals. Impact of COVID-19 was felt on deal signings, some of the deals in pipeline got deferred by 1-2 quarters. EBIT margin expansion was healthy, supported by higher-margin cloud subscription revenue.

Outlook

FY21/22E USD revenue est. remains unchanged, and TP of Rs 375 implies EV/rev multiple of 1.0x on FY22E rev. Maintain BUY.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

