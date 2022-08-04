English
    Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated August 02, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Logistics


    Mahindra Logistics is an end-to-end 3PL logistics solution provider, from performing milk run to in-factory logistics, warehousing to first mile and last mile logistics. Serves over 400 customers via its two business segment: supply chain management [(SCM), 96% of revenues] and enterprise mobility • Revenues from Mahindra comprise 52% of SCM revenues (FY21) while the rest is contributed by non-Mahindra.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY due to long-term growth drivers in MLL. We value the stock at Rs 550 i.e. 37x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 4, 2022 05:14 pm
