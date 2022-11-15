Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

M&M continued to deliver strong numbers in Q2FY2023, with EBITDA exceeding expectations by 6.5%. We firmly believe that M&M is on track with its growth roadmap. The company is taking a leap towards creating a strong product portfolio for passenger electric vehicles (EVs), besides its aggressive plans for farm equipment and ICE passenger car segments. EVs would be the next growth driver, driven by investments in product development, new launches, and focus on technical partnerships.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on M&M with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,550, led by increasing focus on new launches and rising brand value of its core SUV products. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 17.8x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.4x its FY2024E estimates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mahindra & Mahindra - 14 -11-2022 - khan