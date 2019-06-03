Buy Larsen & Toubro with target of Rs 1,894: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported consolidated gross revenue of Rs 44,934 crore in Q4FY19, reflecting an increase of 10 percent on y-o-y basis. The quarter witnessed growth in several segments including infrastructure, heavy engineering, hydrocarbon and IT & Technology services.

Overall PAT in Q4 increased 8 percent on y-o-y basis to Rs 3,418 crore from Rs 3,167 crore in the previous year quarter. The order inflow for the quarter was Rs 56,538 crore, increasing 14 percent y-o-y.

For full year FY19, the company reported consolidated gross revenue of Rs 141,007 crore, registering 18 percent y-o-y growth. Consolidated PAT for FY19 was Rs 8,905 crore, up 21 percent on y-o-y basis.

The company won new orders worth Rs 176, 834 crore at the group level during FY19, increasing 16 percent over the previous year. Order wins in infrastructure and hydrocarbon segments were the major contributors to the order inflow during the year.

The International orders during the year at Rs 46, 805 crore accounted for 26 percent of the total order inflow.